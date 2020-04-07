Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Charli XCX, Cardi B And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Charli XCX has announced that she’s releasing a new album How I’m Feeling Now on 15th May. She shared the new via Zoom revealing to fans that it’s going to be done a little differently. Charli will work on the album from scratch, sharing updates with fans along the way and asking for their opinion. So far, all we know is that it will be executive produced by Charli, A.G. Cook and BJ Burton. You can watch the announcement below.

☻ Lady Gaga has shared the album cover for her forthcoming album Chromatica. She has, of course, pulled the initial release date, but it is being promised for later this year. If you were ever doubting that Pop Gaga is back, this cover should put those worries to rest. A serve.

☻ Bad Bunny dropped a new song over the weekend. Just weeks after the release of his excellent new album YHLQMDLG, he’s unleashed En Casita featuring his girlfriend Gabriela. It was a surprise drop from isolation and is currently being hosted on Soundcloud.

☻ Cardi B has revealed that she’s working on her forthcoming second album. Celebrating the birthday of Invasion Of Privacy on Instagram she wrote, “I’m workin on her sister so I can birth her this year.”

☻ GO GET ON WITH YOUR DAY. GOOD LUCK. WE LOVE YOU ☻