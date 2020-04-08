Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: James Blake, Charli XCX And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Charli XCX announced a new album yesterday How I’m Feeling. Here’s the catch though. She hadn’t actually started it. Well, that’s changed today as she’s gotten to work on the first song Forever. She’s shared with fans lyrics, demo instrumentals and the work of producer A.G. Cook. Yesterday, she said she had plans to release the first single Forever within a week.

Charli has also shared texts confirming that 100 gecs are working on the project. Previously, Dylan Brady co-produced Click on Charli while Charli jumped on Gecs’ remix of Ringtone.

Forever lyrics pic.twitter.com/tOD8elGfEt — CHARLI XCX UPDATES (@FckyeahCharli) April 7, 2020

Forever (demo) snippet 💙 pic.twitter.com/kbKARFyB1p — CHARLI XCX UPDATES (@FckyeahCharli) April 7, 2020

☻ James Blake hopped on Instagram Live again yesterday and got us all in a feels with a stunning set. It featured two particularly special pieces though as he debuted a new song Say What You Will and offered a new verse of his Beyoncé cut Forward. The whole thing will be on YouTube once it disappears from Instagram and we’ll drop it below. For now, here are some snippets.

☻ We have a new podcast! It’s called ‘Stuck With You’ and it challenges us to listen to a divisive album every day for 7 days. Last week, it was Paris Hilton’s PARIS. Listen to the results here.

☻ The Weeknd has dropped a new video from After Hours. This time around it’s closer Until I Bleed Out getting the visual treatment and, much like the other videos, it sees him back in the red suit and sunnies.

☻ Drake went on Instagram Live last night to announce that he’s working on the follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion. He previewed a bunch of unreleased cuts too including collabs with Popcaan, Playboi Carti and more.

002

• POPCAAN FEATURE. pic.twitter.com/p3BUU4u4B7 — THE SNIPPET VAULT (@SnippetVault) April 7, 2020

Drake – “We Rollin’”

Previewed on April 6, 2020#drake pic.twitter.com/g1tiPFGz5y — THE SNIPPET VAULT (@SnippetVault) April 7, 2020

☻ THAT’S IT FOR TODAY. KEEP SMILING ☻