Kiwi left-centre pop singer Chelsea Jade has made a stunning return with new cut Superfan.

Superfan is her first drop since 2018 and it continues her exploration of pop’s odd spaces. It’s melodically rich but the production and vocals are experimental at points.

She leads us valiantly through the verses and then pulls it back for the squeaky chorus. It’s intriguing from start to finish, detouring to places you never quite expect.

Let’s hope this is just the start of new material from Jade.