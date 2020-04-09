Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: King Princess, Lady Gaga And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ King Princess has performed her NPR Tiny Desk from the comfort of her quarantine quarters in Hawaii. She performed a short set of songs from her debut album Cheap Queen and despite the lack of gear it sounds bloody good. KP also has one of the most magnetic personalities around which cuts through the stream.

☻ More details about Lady Gaga’s forthcoming album Chromatica have been revealed in an interview with InStyle. The magazine called the record, “a return to Gaga in her purest pop form.” They went on to write, “The swell of the first few notes was an instant stress reliever, as if long-lost tracks from the “Paparazzi” era had just been found, polished up, & newly released. It’s her original sound with a grown-up twist.” Yes please!

☻ Charli XCX is continuing to share updates about her forthcoming album How I’m Feeling Now. Today, she’s been focussing on the artwork for the first single Forever. FYI, we’re voting for number 2.

☻ Omar Apollo has dropped a new track. Imagine U was produced by Kenny Beats and once again proves that Mr. Apollo is one of the grooviest guys around.

☻ Gracie Abrams has followed up her excellent single 21 with a more demure cut. I miss you, I’m sorry sees her pour out emotion over a stark piano.

☻ HOLIDAYS TOMORROW. MAKE YOURSELF A PINA COLADA. ☻