Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Selena Gomez has added to her 2020 album Rare unleashing the deluxe edition. The beefed-up version features three new tracks including her new single Boyfriend. There’s a video headed our way for that tomorrow.

Read our Rapid React of Boyfriend here.

☻ Hayley Williams keeps unleashing her album Petals For Amor one step at a time. She’s followed last week’s upbeat Over You with My Friend. It’s a sweet dedication to a friend that comes with an equally endearing video.

☻ Dua Lipa is getting really good at this isolation thing. She’s given another great performance from the comfort of her home, this time treating Jimmy Fallon to a mesmerising green screen performance.

☻ Local pop hope Teischa has dropped her excellent new EP Momentary. It’s a soaring, bold project of ballads that put her incredible voice front-and-center.

☻ ENJOY THE LONG WEEKEND. THE EASTER IS AN ESSENTIAL WORKER ETC ETC ☻