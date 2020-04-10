Rapid React: Charli XCX – ‘Forever’

With lightning speed, Charli XCX has dropped the first single Forever off her forthcoming album How I’m Feeling Now.

The song basically didn’t exist earlier in the week but, as she’s doing with the whole album, she wrote and released it quickly, letting fans in every step of the way. Even with the snippets, we couldn’t quite have expected the experimental storm that is Forever.

Production-wise, Forever takes the grittiest parts of Charli’s sound like the metallic ending of Click and extends it throughout the whole track. The beat offers crunching, lo-fi sounds that shroud Charli’s excellent melody. It’s only in the chorus that we finally feel clarity as she sings, “I’ll love you forever.”

Strangely, it feels exactly right for these times. The confusion and uncertainty is at an all-time high but that the same time most are experiencing the silence of self-quarantining. Forever juxtaposes those two modes and it’s hard to imagine this coming out of any other period of time. Imagining eternity right now feels both futile and beautiful and Forever realises that.

Best Moment: The initial shock of just how hard the production goes at the beginning is thrilling.

Worst Moment: If you’ve ever read this site you know we would never cross Charli.

Best Lyric: “Knew I’d be here, be here, be here with you,” is a strangely enticing line. No one knew we’d be here but we all know exactly who we want to be with during this time.

Worst Lyric: She doesn’t sing, “I will always love you,” as well as Whtiney Houston. Does that count?