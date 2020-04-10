Rapid React: Selena Gomez – ‘Boyfriend’

Selena has expanded Rare adding three new songs including a new single Boyfriend.

Boyfriend is far darker than anything on Rare giving us a beat that would’ve been at home on The Weeknd’s After Hours. She adds sultry vocals to the top of the pulsating beats giving us one of the most alluring moments of this era.

The issue with Boyfriend is where previous Rare singles offered sunny, delectable hooks, this one is steely and tough. The result of that is a song that’s hard to immediately gravitate towards.

That said, it’s nice to hear Gomez full of confidence and taking on something heavier than she has in the past. It was the right move to leave it off Rare. It doesn’t fit. As an after-thought, however, it’s a nice reminder of Gomez’s versatility.

Best Moment: The bridge is exactly where Gomez needs to be.

Worst Moment: The chorus starts to feel one dimensional by the end of the song.

Best Lyric: The hook of this song feels a little anti-Selena’s brand but she cleverly clarifies it here singing, “There’s a difference between a want and a need/Some nights, I just want more than me.”

Worst Lyric: “Tell me, are there any good ones left,” falls into generic territory.