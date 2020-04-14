Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Lana Del Rey, Sam Smith And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Lana Del Rey has finally detailed her forthcoming spoken word record Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass. Lana says that Jack Antonoff, who produced Norman Fucking Rockwell, has done the music for it. She has, however, since pulled the post from Instagram so who knows what’s going on.

☻ Sam Smith & Demi Lovato are teaming up for a banger. The pair have announced that they will release I’m Ready on Friday with a cover art that makes it look like they’re headed to the Olympics. Expect vocals big enough to win a medal.

☻ DaBaby is going to keep the new music coming. He’s taken to Twitter to announce that there’s new heat on the way but no news yet as to whether it’s a song or something more substantial. It will be his second release in as many weeks following on from FIND MY WAY.

☻ New Tame Impala keeps flowing. Kevin Parker has teamed up with Mike Skinner for the new The Streets song Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better. It’s taken from the eerily titled new mixtape None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Alive.

☻ Another week, another episode of our podcast Flopstars. Our editor Sam Murphy and Project U’s Nic Kelly are back to discuss Miley Cyrus’ 2017 record Younger Now. It wasn’t able to meet her usual commercial success but fans will argue it’s a masterful display of her true talents. Get it where you get your podcasts or just listen below.

