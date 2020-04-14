We Dissect Miley Cyrus’ ‘Younger Now’ On This Week’s ‘Flopstars’ Podcast

Flopstars is back and this week our editor Sam Murphy and Project U’s Nic Kelly are taking a look at Miley Cyrus’ 2007 album Younger Now.

The album marked a return to a more PG Miley after her ‘Bangers’ an era of wildcards, psychedelics and shocking live shows. Commercially, it was unable to match her usual success but fans still champion the record as a display of her natural talents.

We talk about why the album flopped but also discuss why it was an important stage in Cyrus’ career. As per usual, we pepper in a few games. This week, Sam and Nic chose whether it’s a lyric from Younger Now or a quote from the ‘Mr. Plow’ episode of The Simpsons.

