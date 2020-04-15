Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Robyn, Rosalía And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Robyn, the absolute queen of dancing on her own, has come to save us in isolation. She’s throwing a party on Friday (Saturday, AEST) called Club DOMO. “I want to play some music for you,” she said on social media. Let’s hope it’s something new.

I want to play some music for you. Let’s make a dance floor.

Konichiwa TV: Club DOMO streaming live Friday April 17 8PM BST/9PM CET | Facebook YouTube Twitch pic.twitter.com/TnKJr1doiP — Robyn (@robynkonichiwa) April 14, 2020

☻ Rosalía jumped on with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 this morning to share some music she likes. During it, she also revealed that she was meant to release an “aggressive” new song last month with Travis Scott. She didn’t feel it was the right time for it and held it back but the point is there is a new song ready to go.

She’s also revealed to Variety that she’s “nearly done” with her Billie Eilish collaboration. It’s going to be Rosalía season as soon as this is all over.

☻ DaBaby has announced a forthcoming project called Blame It On Baby. He’s light on the details but fans seems to think that it’s a brand new album. We’ll find out on Friday.

"BLAME IT ON BABY"

THIS FRIDAY MF! pic.twitter.com/lJvVq4XuUg — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) April 14, 2020

☻ Kid Cudi has dropped his first solo single since 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’. Obviously, he had Kids See Ghosts but this is our chance to hear Cudi uninterrupted once more.

☻ Aussie R&B up-and-comer Lara Andallo knows a move or two so she’s decided to teach the rest of us. Even if you’ve got two left feet you can hop on anonymously and learn some choreo with Andallo at 6pm AEST today. While you’re at it, you should also check out Andallo’s cover of PARTYNEXTDOOR and Rihanna’s Believe It.

☻ STAY INSIDE. KEEP SMILING. YOU’RE DOING GREAT. ☻