Premiere | Elenore’s Experimental Pop Cut ‘You N Me’ Is Ready To Circle Your Head

Melbourne-based budding pop artist Elenore has released her first song of 2020 You N Me and it’s well worth the wait.

Elenore has been slowly building an experimental, melodic pop sound that falls somewhere between the glitch of Charli XCX and the serenity of Vera Blue. On this cut, she sings over a minimal beat turning a simple hook (“Why can’t it be You N Me“) into something that’s lingering and frustrated.

Evan Klar, who recently did an excellent job on Essie Holt’s EP Silent Wars, is on production here offering a challenging yet flourishing soundscape.

Of the song Elenore says, “The major theme behind ‘You n Me’ is the lasting need to be with someone after you’ve parted and forcing yourself to remember the bad along with the good.”

“It’s a bit of an F U.”

The song will drop officially on Friday but it’s premiering here on The Interns today.