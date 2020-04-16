1010 Benja SL’s ‘Dobby’ Is A Gentle, Intimate Love Song

1010 Benja SL blesses us very rarely but when he does it’s always good. Dobby is his first release of the year and it’s beautiful.

It’s a forthright love song accompanied by an acoustic guitar, making it 1010’s most intimate cut. His soulful vocals soar as he pours his heart out with lyrics like, “I need you so bad that it hurts me/Love you so much that it’s heart-wrenching.”

Last year, 1010 released his debut EP Two Houses which followed two previous singular releases Wind Up Space and Boofiness.

Below is both the official audio and a live rendition of the song.