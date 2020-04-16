Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: G Flip, Jamie xx And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ G Flip seems to have a vault of unbelievable demos that she’s opening up bit-by-bit. She’s followed up Tour Song 2016 and Hyperfine with Hate Me. It’s another smash and we need it on streaming ASAP please.

☻ Sam Smith & Demi Lovato keep teasing their collaboration I’m Ready, out tomorrow, and today’s teaser is the tastiest yet. It shows that the music video is going to go full-on with the Olympics theme making up for the lack of Olympics this year. We’re ready.

☻ Jamie xx has come out of hiding with his first official solo track in more than five years. idontknow is perfect for these times. It’s full of confusing, cluttered rhythms that occasionally offer moments of clarity. As always with Jamie, he offers a spectacular finale.

☻ There’s another Rina Sawayama track. Ahead of the release of her SAWAYAMA album this Friday, she’s unleashed Bad Friend. Read more here.

☻ KEEP DOING GREAT THINGS. YOU’VE GOT THIS ☻