Rina Sawayama’s ‘Bad Friend’ Is A Rousing Epiphany

Rina Sawayama‘s debut album SAWAYAMA is just over a day away but she’s let slip one more song Bad Friend.

Bad Friend is the most straight-forward pop track to come from the record so far, delivering a vocoder chorus alongside nostalgic verses. She also offers up a soulful choir at the song’s close which an unexpected touch. As per usual, you can always count on Sawayama to take things too far in the best way.

Lyrically, she gets nostalgic about friendships before declaring herself as a bad friend. “I’m so good at crashing in, making sparks n shit but then,” she sings with stunning self-awareness.

The song is accompanied by a lyric video that gives us a peep into Sawayama’s karaoke session with her friends.