A Track-By-Track First Impression Of Rina Sawayama’s ‘SAWAYAMA’

Three years after the release of her debut project RINA, Rina Sawayama has returned with her first album SAWAYAMA. She’s been slowly drip-feeding songs to us for the last few months, demonstrating that it’s going to be a wild wide through genres. Strap in and let’s go through the album one song at a time.

Dynasty

Sawayama doing the best Bond theme that never was here on Dynasty. This is a celestial, grandiose opener that holds back on nothing. There are piercing vocals, guitars and horns. It’s almost too much but as per usual Sawayama makes it palatable. A strong opener.

XS

XS was one of the strongest pre-album singles in my opinion. It successful pairs together the rock vibes with the ’00s pop nostalgia that was split between the singles. Nobody is really tapping into this pocket of pop anymore and Sawayama absolutely nails it.

STFU!

The first single from the album which probably scared the fuck out of everyone. It sounds like the sort of song we used to shred to on Guitar Hero and there’s nothing wrong with her. Props to her for taking on something so different from any of the pop girls. That sweet reprieve that is the chorus is glorious.

Comme des Garçons (Like The Boys)

This is the most accessible of all the singles serving up a bass-driven dance hit like Sawayama has never done before. It’s slick, it’s shiny and it’s sleek.

Akasaka Sad

Sawayama is working the genres. For Akasaka Sad she’s in a woozy, hypnotic R&B vibe that gives her plenty of space for quick-spoken work. It’s not the track that’s going to stand out but I think this one will win out in the long run. It’s wondrous and intoxicating which makes me think it’s about to slowly grow in my brain for the next month.

Paradisin’

This is the one. Paradisin’ is an ’80s-tinged smash that feels like it was nicked from the soundtrack of an arcade soundtrack. This one is so nostalgic both in sound and lyrics. She sings of her parents threatening to send her to boarding school but concludes, “I know we can’t afford that so I’m fine.” She’s telling us so much about her up-bringing and heritage on this record. It’s difficult to think of a pop album that so vividly introduces you to someone like this one does. Paradisin’ has a sense of rebellious liberation which is euphoric. My favourite so far.

Love Me 4 Me

We’re back in the world of late ’90s/early ’00s R&B/pop and Sawayama sounds more comfortable than ever. Love Me 4 Me would’ve been right at home on a Janet Jackson record and Sawayama does that style justice. She gives the beat the space it needs to breathe while delivering an unforgettable hook. “I’ve gotta do right, be nice, smile just like a lady,” she sings, addressing sexist preconceptions about ladylike behaviour which is becoming a strong motive of the record.

Bad Friend

This was the final single from the album and it’s the one with the most hit potential. It’s a really smart, punchy pop song with incredible lines like, “Singing our hearts out to Carly.” It’s nostalgic but also makes the vulnerable confession of being a bad friend. I’m finding her lyrics to be so refreshing on this album. She’s taking on topics that often aren’t discussed within pop songs. Also, the choir is so over the top on this song but I’m loving how she’s holding nothing back here. There is nothing minimal about SAWAYAMA.

Fuck This World (Interlude)

This one is billed as an interlude but it’s strong enough to stand as it’s own song. It’s a bop centred around frustration. So often on this album, Sawayama pushes past the naysayers but on this cut she’s finally had enough. Apart from STFU! it may be one of the only truly mad tracks on the album.

Who’s Gonna Save You Now

Most of these songs are bigger than any Bon Jovi arena show could offer and this one makes that particularly true. It’s a screeching rock ballad with the most anthemic chorus of the record. It’s crazy that I could imagine some of these songs sitting on an early Britney Spears album and others on a Van Halen album. A cross-section I never knew I needed. This is an early favorite too.

Tokyo Love Hotel

If you’re looking for the immediate dance/pop bop it’s right here. There are pulsating beats and emotional vocals, the type that would’ve sat nicely on Carly Rae Jepsen’s E.MO.TION. It’s a great moment on this album and one that all the pop stans are going to go wild for.

Chosen Family

Campaigning for this to be the lead-single of a Disney movie. It’s the first pop ballad of the album but it’s such a mighty one. Again, she’s tapping into unexplored pockets of friendship, family and heritage, presenting it in simple lines like, “So what if we don’t look the same? We’ve been going through the same thing.” Love this.

Snakeskin

We’ve come to the end and Sawayama was never going to let us go with one more hyperbolic moment. Big vocals, guitars, swirling synths, pulsating beats – it’s all here as she brings this oddball show to a close. Once you think it’s gone as big as it can, she goes bigger. Fireworks. Standing Ovation. Curtains close.

Overall

SAWAYAMA is a wild ride. Most pop records these days skip genres with ease but this one jumps through such grand extremes at times it feels like you have whiplash. That would be a criticism if Sawayma hadn’t spent her whole career building a boundaryless aesthetic that’s more about her and what she has to say than the genre she fits in. This is an exciting trip that teaches us more about Sawayama than any interview could. It feels like we’re flashing through a movie of her life, soundtracked by the music that she resonated with at every point in her life.