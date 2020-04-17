Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Kehlani, Charli XCX And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ It’s been a few days without any news from regular Poptimism feature Charli XCX but she’s back. The album is coming along nicely you’ll be happy to know. She’s dropping the Forever video tomorrow while the second song Claws is currently being mixed and will be released next week.

☻ Fiona Apple’s first album in 8 years is real and it’s here. Fetch The Bolt Cutters is a dizzying, urgent, inventive and truly brilliant record that you can stream below.

☻ It hasn’t quite been 8 years for Playboi Carti but it’s been a while since he’s dropped a solo track. @ MEH finally arrived today and it’s worth the wait. There also seems to be more on the way with Carti and Lil Uzi Vert both tweeting mysteriously about Monday. Looks like there’s a collab about to drop.

☻ Rina Sawayama’s debut album is also here. It’s a genre-skipping trip that holds absolutely nothing back and we recommended you listen immediately. If you need a guide read our track-by-track here.

☻ Kehlani has dropped her fourth new song of the year Everybody Business. It’s an intimate, accomplished R&B cut that looks to be from her forthcoming album. “a part of a project i really care about. from an album i really care about,” she wrote on Twitter.

☻ MORE GOOD NEWS – IT’S FRIDAY. PLEASE ENJOY THIS BONKERS PLAYLIST ☻