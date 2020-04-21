Podcast: We Listened To Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’ Every Day For A Week And These Are Our Thoughts

Introducing ‘Stuck With You’ – a new podcast broadcasting an isolation challenge that will see us listen to an album at least once a day for 7 days. The albums aren’t going to be our favourites hence our decision to start with Paris Hilton‘s divisive 2006 debut Paris.

Last week, our editor Sam Murphy turned his attention to Katy Perry’s 2017 record Witness. The album was announced as Perry was on the top of her game. As the promo trail went on, however, things got strange and the music was not enough to pull her out of the mud.

With the benefit of hindsight, we returned to the album for an entire week to see whether it had improved. Spoiler alert: not really.

Listen to the podcast below. If you’re searching for it on Apple Podcasts, we’re assured it will be there very soon.

This week, we’ve been listening to Ashlee Simpson’s debut album Autobiography. Stay tuned for our podcast diary.