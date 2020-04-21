Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Kali Uchis, Caroline Polachek And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich is apparently turning her attention to music now and judging by the previews, she’s going to be a big deal. She’s been sharing new music on her Instagram stories, nabbing plenty of attention. Nothing has been officially released yet but surely it won’t be long.

Here’s some more of @IndyYelich’s music from her Instagram page 🎵 pic.twitter.com/7CI4nfbW0S — Drew Howard (@drewhoward20) April 20, 2020

☻ Kali Uchis is releasing a new EP this week. She said that she can’t give us her new album just yet but she can give us To Feel Alive – a collection of demos written in her room.

☻ Caroline Polachek recorded some pre-iso content and it’s hit the web now. She sat down with KEXP for a piano session which stripped back songs from Pang. Predictably, it’s stunning.

☻ Charli XCX is getting her stans excited by teasing the release of Party 4 U. The song has been unreleased for a while now but thanks to leaks has become a fan favourite. She’s now contemplating including it on How I’m Feeling Now.

should this be on the album? discuss: pic.twitter.com/IQsFnb0UgM — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 20, 2020

☻ HAVE A GREAT WEEK ☻