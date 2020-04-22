Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Christine & The Queens, Hayley Williams And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Christine & The Queens is churning out some unbelievable covers right now and she’s just blessed us yet again. The morning after 4/20, she decided to take on Travis Scott’s Highest In The Room. She even threw in a French verse. What an icon.

☻ Victoria Monet has dropped a new track, giving us the bedroom-ready Dive. As per usual, it’s a flawless slice of R&B that takes us back to classic melodies and syrupy vocals.

☻ We should just reserve this spot for Charli XCX every day because she just keeps delivering. This time, she’s shared a demo for a new song tentatively titled Project XCX. It was produced by Dylan Brady and Danny L. Harle and it’s the most manic thing we’ve heard so far off her forthcoming album How I’m Feeling Now.

Generation (Demo idea) prod by Dylan Brady and Danny L Harle pic.twitter.com/nv1wHSuDPC — CHARLI XCX UPDATES (@FckyeahCharli) April 20, 2020

☻ Hayley Williams has completed the second part of her forthcoming record PETALS FOR AMOR, giving us the final track Dead Horse. On Twitter, she said that it was, “a little different,” for her.

☻ NEW MUSIC DISCOVERY: We’re going to be putting a new artist to discover each day here. Today, it’s Brooklyn-based artist Ela Minus. She’s making eerie techno-pop which she describes as, “bright music for dark times.” We don’t need to tell you why that’s perfect for right now.

☻ HAVE A GREAT DAY. JUST DO YOU ☻