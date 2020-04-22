Victoria Monét’s ‘Dive’ Is A Bedroom R&B Masterclass

Victoria Monét has just completed the trifecta, dropping her third A-grade single in a row with Dive.

Continuing her journey into classic R&B, following on from Ass Like That and Morning, Dive sees her look to the bedroom for inspiration once again. For Monét it’s about effortless songwriting paired with sensual vocals that keep at just the right intensity.

There are few really digging into this pocket of R&B right now while also coming through with the pop hooks. Monét truly is a master of her craft.