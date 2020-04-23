fbpx

Kira Puru Is Caught In A Cycle On The Punchy ‘Idiot’

Written By Sam Murphy on 04/23/2020
Kira Puru

Kira Puru has dropped her first new single of 2020 Idiot and it’s unlikely to leave your head anytime soon.

Puru’s vivid songwriting once again comes head-to-head with undeniable pop melodies. The strongest of those is delivered with the hook that’s an effortless ear worm.

Lyrically, it’s about being caught in a relationship you know you need to be out of but can’t quite break the cycle of breakups and makeups. Puru delivers a sucker punch at the tail-end though singing, “Fuck this mess. Fuck you and your bullshit.”

