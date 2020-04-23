Kira Puru Is Caught In A Cycle On The Punchy ‘Idiot’

Kira Puru has dropped her first new single of 2020 Idiot and it’s unlikely to leave your head anytime soon.

Puru’s vivid songwriting once again comes head-to-head with undeniable pop melodies. The strongest of those is delivered with the hook that’s an effortless ear worm.

Lyrically, it’s about being caught in a relationship you know you need to be out of but can’t quite break the cycle of breakups and makeups. Puru delivers a sucker punch at the tail-end though singing, “Fuck this mess. Fuck you and your bullshit.”