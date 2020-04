Rising Aussie R&B artist Lara Andallo notches it up with each track and When The Lights Go Out is her best yet.

She takes down the tempo on this one, delivering intimate, slippery vocals over an intoxicating late-night beat.

It’s recalling mixtape-mode Tinashe for us, casting us back to ’00s R&B nostalgia while also pushing the genre forward.

Tonight, Andallo is set to perform an Instagram Live show with fellow R&B girls Ms. Thandi, Becca Hatch and A. Girl. More details here.