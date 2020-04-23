Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Kacey Musgraves, Lady Gaga And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Kacey Musgraves has celebrated Earth Day by releasing a new version of her Golden Hour track Oh, What A World. Oh, What A World 2.0 features all new production and it’s giving us a real nice feeling today.

☻ Lady Gaga’s Chromatica tracklist has reportedly been leaked thanks to a little hiccup on Target’s end. If this tracklist is to be believed she’ll be collaborating with Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK and Elton John. That is a wild lineup and we’re praying it’s true.

UPDATE: She’s confirmed it.

☻ Yungblud has started a new era with his new song Weird. “I want this song to make everyone feel unified in the feeling that everything is going to be alright no matter how weird things get,” he said on Twitter before the song dropped. It’s a little bit of a new direction for him and we’re digging it.

☻ Tame Impala appear on the new episode of the best music podcast around Song Exploder. Kevin Parker goes deep on It Might Be Time from their most recent album The Slow Rush.

☻ NEW MUSIC DISCOVERY: Today, we’re shining a spotlight on Sydneysider KYVA and his debut single Dollar Sign. It’s a simmering, after hours pop cut that showcases his rich, soulful vocals. A debut EP is on the way co-produced by The Jezabels’ Sam Lockwood.

☻ WE HOPE YOU HAVE A GREAT DAY ☻