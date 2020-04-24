Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Jessie Ware, The 1975 And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Jessie Ware has returned with the second new cut off her forthcoming album What’s Your Pleasure? It’s called Ooh La La and it’s an absolute delight. Vocally, she’s in a totally different pocket while the beat feels like it’s playing homage to Donna Summer’s Bad Girls. *chefs kiss*

☻ Charli XCX has dropped the second taste of How I’m Feeling Now. Claws was the people’s choice after she shared a bunch of demos from the album and it doesn’t disappoint in full form.

☻ The 1975 are back with another taste of their forthcoming album Notes On A Conditional Form. If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know) is one of the most immediate songs from the record yet. Full of crisp pop hooks and ’80s-leaning guitar work.

☻ Kali Uchis’ quarantine EP is here. To Feel Alive places those majestic vocals front-and-centre and it feels so good in these times.

☻ NEW MUSIC DISCOVERY: There’s not much information out there about London act NEL at the moment but the music is speaking for itself. If You Change Your Mind is the debut EP and it’s elongated, sensual collection of modern soul cuts. Think DVSN meets Jai Paul. It’s excellent.

☻ HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND. FIND SOMEWHERE YOU CAN LOOK AT THE SKY ☻