Rapid React: Charli XCX – ‘Claws’

Claws, the second single off Charli XCX‘s forthcoming quarantine album How I’m Feeling Now has arrived.

Just like its predecessor Forever, this one is loved-up anthem but it’s weirder and wilder. Produced by 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady, it’s a jangly, industrial pop song that’s highlighted by Charli’s perky, saccharine verses.

The second verse of the song, which she’d previously shared with fans, is the highlight. It brings together all things sweet and citrusy to pull off a really vivid depiction of a physical relationship. That topped off by Brady’s head-rush of a finale leaves us craving more. Just like a sugar high.

File this one next to the Clicks and I Got Its off her collection. It’s unlikely to be understood by a casual fan but the angels are going to go hard when this one hits at an XCX show (whenever that may be).

Best Part: The way the lyrics roll from one to the next in the second verse is hard to go past.

Worst Part: By comparison, the first verse feels weaker. It’s too early to determine whether that’s because we heard the second first early.

Best Lyric: “Juicy just like clementines, sorry if I make you cry,” feels like the sweet spot of the song.

Worst Lyric: “I like everything about you,” certainly isn’t thesis-ready but sometimes simplicity is key.