14 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Charli XCX, Jessie Ware, James Blake And More

The new music is coming thick and fast out of isolation.

14. James Blake – You’re Too Precious

James Blake has been impressing with his isolation Instagram Live concerts and he’s capitalising on that with a new single. Much like Assume Form, You’re Too Preicious is a gentle love song made sweeter by the pitched-up vocal work.

13. SG Lewis – Chemicals

Coming off the back of a production credit on Dua Lipa’s Hallucinate, SG Lewis is looking towards his debut album. Chemicals is the best thing he’s ever released, ditching featured vocalists so he can carve his own twisted shot of euphoria.

12. Travis Scott & Kid Cudi – The Scotts

Travis Scott has teamed up with his idol Kid Cudi and the inspiration flows. The pair sound like kindred spirits, effortlessly pairing up over a woozy beat.

11. YUNGBLUD – WEIRD!

YUNGBLUD is entering a sunnier, more optimistic era and WEIRD! is the perfect introductory drop. It takes him into an electro-pop world while still housing an angsty, rock-driven chorus.

10. Evan Klar – Figure It Out (Feat. Novaa)

Evan Klar has been producing excellent singles for the likes of Essie Holt and Kate Miller-Heidke but he’s back in solo mode here (with the help of Novaa). This is a perfect pop track. The sort that enters your ears immediately and doesn’t leave the head.

9. Yuma X – Secret Lover

Sydney duo Yuma X have been slowly growing an impressive discography but they’ve smashed it out of the park with Secret Lover. It’s a pulsating dance-pop track that feels like an instant hit of adrenalin.

8. Lara Andallo – When The Lights Go Out

Rising Aussie R&B artist Lara Andallo notches it up with each track and When The Lights Go Out is her best yet. She takes down the tempo on this one, delivering intimate, slippery vocals over an intoxicating late-night beat.

7. The 1975 – If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

The 1975 have been unleashing a huge array of sounds from their forthcoming album Notes On A Conditional Form but this one immediately sticks. It’s an instantly accessible, ’80s kick that gives Matty Healy the room to flaunt his charisma.

6. Kira Puru – Idiot

Kira Puru has dropped her first new single of 2020 Idiot and it’s unlikely to leave your head anytime soon. Puru’s vivid songwriting once again comes head-to-head with undeniable pop melodies. The strongest of those is delivered with the hook that’s an effortless ear worm.

5. Victoria Monét – Dive

Victoria Monét has just completed the trifecta, dropping her third A-grade single in a row with Dive. Continuing her journey into classic R&B, following on from Ass Like That and Morning, Dive sees her look to the bedroom for inspiration once again. For Monét it’s about effortless songwriting paired with sensual vocals that keep at just the right intensity.

4. Nasty Cherry – Shoulda Known Better

Nasty Cherry’s first release of 2020 may also be their strongest to date. It’s a punchy, frantic anthem pulled straight from Josie & The Pussycats.

3. Nicole Millar – I Should Go To Therapy

Nicole Millar has always been inventive when it comes to her pop but it feels like she’s turned the notch even further on I Should Go To Therapy. It’s a wonky, otherworldly production that also manages to be intimate and personal. A slam-dunk for Millar.

2. Charli XCX – Claws

Claws, the second single off Charli XCX‘s forthcoming quarantine album How I’m Feeling Now has arrived. Just like its predecessor Forever, this one is loved-up anthem but it’s weirder and wilder. Produced by 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady, it’s a jangly, industrial pop song that’s highlighted by Charli’s perky, saccharine verses.

1. Jessie Ware – Ooh La La

Jessie Ware has gone full Pull Up To The Bumper on her latest What’s Your Pleasure? cut and it’s brilliant. We’ve never heard her like this vocally but it’s a risk that’s absolutely worth it.

