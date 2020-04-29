Lola Young’s ‘Same Bed’ Is Impossible To Ignore

Young British artist Lola Young has a voice that’s instantly iconic and she flaunts it on new song Same Bed.

The track is taken from her Renaissance EP which, in itself, it a rich, bold collection of songs that subtly plays with the formula of soul music.

Same Bed stands out most because she attacks it with potent passion. Her voice creates arresting accents as she colours an otherwise sleepy beat with her charisma.

It’s easy to file Young alongside Britain’s esteemed collection of velvety singers from Adele to Amy Winehouse but there’s something bout Young that suggests she’ll make her own splash.