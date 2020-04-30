Glades Make A Dizzying Return With ‘Vertigo’

Glades are readying their second album with new single Vertigo.

For those that tracked the crisp, electro-pop of their last record To Love You, Vertigo will come as a stark refresh.

It’s the boldest thing they’ve ever unleashed, tapping into a hypnotic darkness that cascades through the teetering chorus.

Joey Wenceslao labelled the song a “shock” in a press release and he’s right. It makes you sit up and listen but at the same time it doesn’t sound like a different band. This is the same slick, pop-hook-nailing band we’ve come to love.