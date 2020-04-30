Rapid React: Megan Thee Stallion – Savage (Remix Feat. Beyoncé)

Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage is already her biggest hit in its own right but now Beyoncé has hopped on and shot it into the stratosphere.

It needs to be said that Megan doesn’t really need features at this point. She carries a song effortlessly without any help but there’s something powerful about seeing her get the Bey co-sign. Bey doesn’t offer features up easily, in fact this is her first since 2018, but Megan possesses a similar force to her.

It doesn’t feel like a grab for relevancy on either parts. Instead, it feels like it’s been done out of mutual appreciation and the result is potent celebration of Houston and black femininity.

For the past decade, Bey has been making a strong case for herself as a rapper but she rarely goes toe-to-toe with anyone but JAY-Z (or Nicki Minaj on Flawless). Apart from a few harmony-adlibs here, however, she’s in full rap mode and it’s thrilling.

We already know Megan’s original is full of quotables but Bey adds even more with some absolute knockouts – namely, “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain”. Vocally, she moves from her depths to a tough flow with a rap confidence we haven’t seen since the Flawless remix.

Savage will be a career moment for Megan but perhaps it could also be Beyoncé’s first big hit of the millennium.

All proceeds from this song go to Bread Of Life Houston‘s COVID-19 Fun.

Best Moment: It’s hard not to get excited when you hear those trademark Beyoncé vocals in the opening verse.

Worst Moment: The end.

Best Lyric: A tie between “my momma was a savage, got this shit from Tina” and “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain.”

Worst Lyric: We’re nitpicking here but it feels like Bey didn’t have to reference TikTok – “Hips tik tok when I dance”.