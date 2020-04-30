We Give The Veronicas’ ‘Hook Me Up’ The Attention It Deserves On The Latest ‘Flopstars’

Flopstars is back and this week our editor Sam Murphy and Project U’s Nic Kelly are taking a look at The Veronicas‘ second album Hook Me Up.

The album catapulted them to pop royalty in Australia bagging a number one single plus Untouched which has come to be their hallmark song, particularly in recent years.

This podcast talks about both its local and global influence. It’s not all smart chat though, we also find the time to play a few games like Veronicas quote or quote from Twins the movie.

Click play for a laugh and you might even learn something. Unlikely but maybe.