Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Justin Bieber, Kehlani And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Kehlani is nailing her quarantine videos. She’s delivered them for previous singles Toxic and Everybody Business and now she’s served one for F&MU. We’re not sure how she’s pulling these together at home but consider us very impressed.

☻ Jojo has dropped her first album in four years Good To Know. It’s a short but sweet set of nine songs with production by Noise Club, Lido and more. It might be her most cohesive effort to date with the criminally underrated artist given a chance to really show off her vocals.

☻ It seems Justin Bieber has something to announce tomorrow and it involves Ariana Grande. If it’s simply a remix of a track off Changes they can keep it but it could be something great so we’re going to tune in with keen ears.

see u there everybody 🖤 https://t.co/D5KPxIwZ3L — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 30, 2020

☻ We’re spoilt for choice with live streams right now but Mark Ronson’s looks like one you’re not going to want to miss. He’s recruited the likes of Robyn, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and our very own Mallrat. It starts at 8am AEST so get ready for a morning boogie.

☻ HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND. THERE ARE RUMOURS DRAKE IS DROPPING AN ALBUM TODAY. HOPE THAT DOESN’T SPOIL IT FOR YOU ☻