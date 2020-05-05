Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Sia, Christine & The Queens And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Sia has dropped a surprise track as a treat giving us Saved My Life. And as if it wasn’t enough that we got new Sia, it’s co-written by Dua Lipa alongside Greg Kurstin.

☻ Kehlani’s album tracklist has dropped and it looks great. Apart from having an amazing back cover, it’s also got a features list that includes James Blake, Jhene Aiko and Masego.

It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. 4 days. pic.twitter.com/RegGB5R8zk — It Was Good Until It Wasnt 5/8 (@Kehlani) May 4, 2020

☻ Christine & The Queens has delivered another brilliant quarantine cover. She’s already taken on The Weeknd and now she’s giving Neil Young’s Heart Of Gold a renovation. Naturally, it’s stirring and dramatic.

☻ Doja Cat said, “You know what, I’m not doing giving you what you need.” She gave us a remix with Nicki Minaj and now she’s dropped a Vevo LIFT performance which looks A-grade.

☻ Wafia is gearing up to drop new music. Pick Me will get its first spin today on triple j and then it will officially be out tomorrow.

My new song is called Pick Me and it’ll be out at 5pm PST tomorrow. I’ll be jumping on the phone with @sallyanderica on @triplej in an hour to give my lil song it’s first spin. I’m so excited to share new music with you! Cover art by Lil Halima 🌼 pic.twitter.com/RmIiIjKMYp — Wafia (@Wafiaaa) May 4, 2020

☻ WE HOPE YOUR WEEK IS OFF TO A SMASHING START ☻