On Her Second Single ‘Body Language’, ELIO Proves Herself As A New Pop Force

LA newcomer ELIO has only been releasing music since the beginning of this year but she’s already got us hooked, particularly with second single Body Language.

Her first cut My Friends Online was an experimental, detouring track and while Body Language is just as off-kilter it’s more accessible than its predecessor.

She gently works us into this pulsating, vibrant chorus that sits somewhere between the effortless cool of AlunaGeorge and the outward pop joy of Carly Rae Jepsen.

It’s rare than an artist shows cohesion and a sense of purpose on their second release but ELIO is. A very exciting start that’s surely only going to get better.

Shoutout to Project U for making sure we didn’t sleep on this one.