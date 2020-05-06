Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Charli XCX, Ariana Grande And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Charli XCX has announced that she will drop a new single this week. i finally understand is the third taste of her forthcoming album how I’m feeling now and it’s dropping 7th May. It follows on from claws and forever which have both been great so we’re ready for this one.

She took to Instagram Live to preview a demo of the song as well as new music that she was contemplating putting on the album. The best fan account on the internet Charli XCX Updates will most likely post clips at some point.

🌼 my new song “i finally understand” drops may 7th 🌼 thanks for helping choose this image, which will be the basis of the artworks 🌼 artworks will be created by allison zuckerman, @Polygon1993 & @jonemmony 🌼 i’ll be on insta live at 12pm pst to share music / feelings lol 🌼 pic.twitter.com/nwHYGXYi0N — Charli (@charli_xcx) May 5, 2020

☻ Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are continuing to tease their new song Stuck With You. We’ve got the biggest snippet of the song so far and while there are no lyrics it’s enough to suss out the vibe. We’re getting Love On The Brain undertones and while it’s unlikely it will top that iconic song, it’s sounding good.

☻ Lianne La Havas has announced a new album. The Brit with one of the most heavenly voices in the world will release her self-titled third set on 17th July and she’s preceded it with a new single Paper Thin. It’s exactly what we needed right now.

☻ Porter Robinson has announced a virtual festival. Secret Sky is set to go down this weekend and it features the likes of A.G. Cook, Madeon and San Holo. 100 per cent of the proceeds go to musicares COVID-19 relief fun and you can RSVP here.

SECRET SKY MUSIC FESTIVAL



a livestreamed music festival with many of my favorite artists.



100% of proceeds will go to the musicares COVID-19 relief fund.



rsvp @ https://t.co/f6wubHjdqk



^^ see you soon pic.twitter.com/VZ41GP2voB — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) May 4, 2020

☻ NEW MUSIC DISCOVERY: Evie Irie is a Sydneysider making some of the most internationally-primed music coming out of this country. She’s teamed up with Greg Kurstin (Lily Allen, Sia, Adele) for her latest single Worst Enemy and it’s incredible.

☻ THAT’S IT FOR TODAY. HOPE SOMETHING MAKES YOU SMILE! ☻