Wafia Is Liberated And Buoyant On ‘Pick Me’

Photo by Jingyu Lin.

Wafia has dropped a new single Pick Me and it’s exactly the sort of vibe we’re after right now.

Extending the daydream aesthetic she’s been building over her last few releases, Pick Me floats with confidence. It’s self-love anthem with bite that unfolds over a soulful, piano-led beat.

Wafia has always looked to the electronic world for inspiration but this one has a soulful backbone reminiscent of H.E.R. or Snoh Aalegra.

John Hill, who has recently worked with Khalid and Carly Rae Jepsen, and young-gun producer Chong The Nomad are credited on the song.