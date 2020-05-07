G Flip Has Finally Released ‘Hyperfine’ And It’s Everything We Wanted

G Flip‘s Hyperfine got its premiere on triple j’s Like A Version weeks ago but the studio version has finally arrived on streaming services.

Hyperfine is a dizzying, urgent pop song that has some of the best songwriting of G Flip’s career. The bridge, in particular, is her at her (hyper)finest, giving us melodies that could compete with the heavyweights like Taylor Swift and Halsey.

As we’ve come to learn, G Flip has to be playing several roles in each songs and the drumming here shines through adding to the thunderous noise of the track.

This is G Flip’s first release since her 2019 debut album Lover. Let’s hope she keeps them coming.