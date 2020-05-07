Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Lady Gaga, Little Simz And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Lady Gaga has finally re-set the release date for Chromatica. It was due to be released last month but she delayed it due to COVID-19. She’s now decided to drop it 29th May. We’ve got the tracklist, she’s unveiled the merch – we’re all ready to go.

The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29. ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz pic.twitter.com/VFIcMw2JE4 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 6, 2020

☻ Kim Petras has dropped her new single Malibu and it may be her biggest bop yet. It’s a sunny, punchy pop song that takes us back to I Don’t Want It At All. We must warn that it does feature Dr. Luke as a writer and possibly producer which puts a dampener on the whole thing.

☻ Little Simz has unleashed a new EP appropriately titled Drop 6. Simz is one of the most poignant MCs in the UK right now and it should come as no surprise that all six songs on the record are brilliant.

☻ Promising pop hope L DEVINE has a new record out today and it slaps. Don’t Say It is the new one and it’s a dark, twisted pop song.

☻ We’ve officially spent a week listening to Mariah Carey’s E=MC2 and our thoughts are now in podcast form. Listen to episode 3 of Stuck With You below.