We Listened To Mariah Carey’s ‘E=MC2’ Once A Day For A Week & These Are Our Thoughts

As part of our Stuck With You challenge, we listened to Mariah Carey‘s eleventh album E=MC² once a day for an entire week to see if it did really deserve the justice her fans say it does.

We’ve published our thoughts as a podcast with our editor Sam Murphy giving his opinion on the album after each listen every day. We won’t give much away but we may be on the #JusticeForEMC2 train.

The album is widely considered to be underrated by fans even though it spawned a number one single in ‘Touch My Body’. More than 12 years later, fans took it to the top of the iTunes chart spreading it on Twitter with the #JusticeforEMC2.

Listen below (or get it where you get your podcasts) and you can also check out our other Stuck With You episodes on Katy Perry’s Witness and Paris Hilton’s Paris.

