Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Katy Perry, Jessie Ware And More

☻ Katy Perry has announced the first single from her forthcoming album tentatively titled #KP5. Daisies is the song and it’s out 15th May. It follows on from a string of good (Never Really Over) and bad (Never Worn White) standalone singles.

🌼 The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 🌼



THE MUSIC MUST GO ONhttps://t.co/lI71mjIm0J pic.twitter.com/cqwZnysWPu — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 7, 2020

☻ Charli XCX has dropped her third quarantine single i finally understand from her forthcoming album how I’m feeling now. It’s out next Friday but this Palmistry and A.G. Cook-produced cut is a tasty teaser.

Read our Rapid React here.

☻ Rumour has it Carly Rae Jepsen will release Side B of her Dedicated record this month. Jepsen released a Side B of E.MO.TION and has been hinting that she could be doing the same for Dedicated since its release.

☻ Jessie Ware has dropped another banger off her forthcoming record What’s Your Pleasure? Save A Kiss is the most four-to-the-floor Ware has ever gotten and it’s brilliant.

Read our Rapid React here.

☻ There are a few great records out today. Hayley Williams’ debut solo record PETALS FOR ARMOR has already dropped as has DOOLIE’s debut mixtape hope you like my mixtape. Kehlani’s album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t is out later on today.

☻ We’ve unleashed episode 9 of our Flopstars podcast. This week, Project U’s Nic Kelly and our very own Sam Murphy delve into the world of Christina Aguilera’s 2010 record Bionic.

☻ HAVE A GOOD WEEKEND. STAY SAFE. ☻