Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Dua Lipa, Normani And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ News of a Dua Lipa and Normani collab has been floating around since before Future Nostalgia dropped. Lipa has now revealed, however, that it’s on it way. On Watch What Happens Next she said, “the one with Normani, you might hear soon,” with a grin on her face.

☻ We’re just days away from the release of Charli XCX’s new album how I’m feeling now and she continues to share details. She shared a text last night with producers A.G. Cook and BJ Burton revealing that the mixing is done which suggests the record is ready to go. Over the past few days she’s also shared clips of new songs 7 Years and Pictures In My Mind.

☻ LANY are back with their first new solo single since last year’s okay. good guys is the new drop and it’s taken from a new project titled mama’s boy.

☻ Run The Jewels have announced their fourth album RTJ 4. It’s out 5th June and its stacked tracklist includes Zach De La Rocha, 2 Chainz, Pharrell, Mavis Staples and more.

☻ Tkay Maidza has dropped a new single and video. Shook is the name and its one of the most ambitious things she’s ever put out. She’s set a high bar for Australian-grown hip-hop now.

