Tkay Maidza Leaves Us ‘Shook’ On New Single

Tkay Maidza has kickstarted her 2020 with one of her strongest singles to date Shook.

Shook is a confident flex that brings together the dance stylings of her earlier drops with the rap intensity that has elevated her new cuts. She sounds like she’s carved a sonic path that’s distinctly her and it’s resulting in a new level of material.

It’s not just a sonic step-up for her, she also brings the visuals on Shook. Jenna Marsh, who has worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé, handles the brilliant video here, which has Maidza unleashing moves she never has before. More importantly, she looks like a proper superstar.

Let’s hope this is the start of a new era for Maidza because we’re starving for more.