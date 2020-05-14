‘Bionic’ By Christina Aguilera Is Under The Microscope In A New Episode Of ‘Flopstars’

In this week’s episode of Flopstars, we’re turning our attention to Christina Aguilera‘s 2010 record Bionic.

Our editor Sam Murphy and Project U’s Nic Kelly take a look at her divisive sixth album which fizzed on the charts but won a cult audience.

The album came off the back of some of Christina’s most popular work but it signaled a shift in direction. She worked with Sia, Santigold, M.I.A., Nicki Minaj and more on an experimental pop record. It wasn’t a hit on the charts though only managing one top 30 single in the US.

You can find the episode now anywhere you get your podcasts. You can also catch past episode on Justin Bieber, The Veronicas and Miley Cyrus.