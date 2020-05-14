Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Charli XCX, Ariana Grande And More

☻ Ariana Grande appeared on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe today to talk about some of her favourite artists. When it came to Doja Cat, she revealed that the pair have a song together. “I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop,” she said. We reckon that time might be now-ish?

☻ Charli XCX has revealed the tracklist for her forthcoming album how I’m feeling now dropping tomorrow. No doubt if you’ve been following her on this process you’re going to recognise a few of the titles. We’re particularly excited for Anthems and Detonate.

how i’m feeling now final tracklist:



pink diamond

forever

claws

7 years

detonate

enemy

i finally understand

c2.0

party 4 u

anthems

visions — Charli (@charli_xcx) May 13, 2020

☻ The 1975 have dropped another song from Notes On A Conditional Form. Guys is a sweet ode to friendship and it’s likely going to make you feel a little gooey inside.

☻ Harry Styles is releasing a video for Watermelon Sugar. The Fine Line favourite will get a music video soon and it looks like it was filmed pre-isolation on a beach. He’s set up a website to tease it which gives little to nothing away.

☻ Katy Perry’s forthcoming album looks to have a release date. KP5 will arrive on 14th August according to Amazon’s Alexa – a very reliable source.

42) May 13th 2020….@alexa99 aka Amazon's smart vocal assistant seems to be confirming that #KP5 is dropping on August 14th when being asked by fans for the official release date #askalexa @amazonmusic pic.twitter.com/7y4g3JtL9H — rafik (Backup) (@elxctricasrafik) May 13, 2020

☻ HAVE A GREAT DAY ☻