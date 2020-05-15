Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Teyana Taylor, Charli XCX And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Teyana Taylor continues to edge towards to release of her new album next month. Today, she’s shared a clip of new song Bare Wit Me along with a music video preview that looks insane. We’re ready for this.

☻ Charli XCX has dropped her quarantine album how I’m feeling. She wrote and released it in six weeks alongside a host of collaborators that includes A.G. Cook, BJ Burton, Dylan Brady, Danny L. Harle and more.

Read our first impression of the album here.

☻ Chloe x Halle have announced their new album Ungodly Hour alongside a new single Do It. The record will drop on 5th June and they’ve already revealed that Disclosure feature on the record.

☻ Noah Cyrus has released her second EP The End Of Everything. It includes previous singles July and I Got So High I Saw Jesus as well as an interpolation of The Beatles’ With A Little Help From My Friends. Keep your eyes peeled for our chat with Noah on the site soon.