12 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Charli XCX, Tkay Maidza, The 1975 And More

We refrained from making it exclusively Charli XCX songs.

12. FLETCHER – Bitter (Feat. Kito)

FLETCHER has come through with a blistering pop tune Bitter. Kito is on production here providing a dark backbone for FLECTHER’s angsty lyrics.

11. Dijon – Hunni

Dijon has co-produced a song on the new Charli XCX album and put out a beautiful EP How Do You Feel About Getting Married? Hunni is one of the highlights. It’s a wandering slow dance that packs an emotional punch.

10. The 1975 – Guys

Another week, another single of The 1975’s forthcoming album. This one is a sweet dedication to friendship that features some of Healy’s most sincere lyrics to date.

9. Rico Nasty – My Little Alien

We weren’t looking to SCOOB! The Album to deliver much but it has gifted us this Rico Nasty jam. It shows us a refined side of Nasty that’s surprisingly sweet.

8. AJA – Nerve

AJA is a 16 year-old Canadian pop hope and she’s blasted onto the scene today with Nerve. It’s a confident, in-your-face introduction with a chorus you won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

7. Noah Cyrus – Young & Sad

Noah Cyrus has collected her best work to date on a great new EP called The End Of Everything. Young & Sad is the emotional centerpiece. It’s a personal mantra set to the tune of a country song.

6. Izzy Bizu – Faded

Izzy Bizu has had a two year break from releasing music but she’s back with Faded. It’s a slick disco tune that drips with class.

5. Chloe x Halle – Do It

Chloe x Halle are ready to release their masterpiece. Ungodly Hour is on the way and it’s been launched with Do It – a slinky, confident R&B cut that may be their most charismatic drop to date.

4. Perfume Genius – Your Body Changes Everything

Perfume Genius new album Set My Body On Fire Immediately contains plenty of physical, muscular moments. None more so than its centrepiece Your Body Changes Everything. It’s a thundering, passionate piece of music that elevates with every chord change.

3. Moses Sumney – Lucky Me

Moses Sumney’s Grae is one of the albums of the year. Part 2 is out today and it features this James Blake co-write Lucky Me. It’s a bewildering, haunting piece of music that’s likely to deliver goosebumps.

2. Tkay Maidza – Shook

Tkay Maidza has kickstarted her 2020 with one of her strongest singles to date Shook. Shook is a confident flex that brings together the dance stylings of her earlier drops with the rap intensity that has elevated her new cuts. She sounds like she’s carved a sonic path that’s distinctly her and it’s resulting in a new level of material.

1. Charli XCX – Party 4 U

Charli XCX has pulled off her quarantine album in stunning style. So much so, that it features an array of career highlights including Party 4 U. The song has been floating around for a while but its quarantine update adds an extra dimension. It’s an intimate, raw cut that only gets more heartwarming as the A.G. Cook instrumental expands.

