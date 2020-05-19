fbpx

Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Harry Styles, Tove Lo And More

Written By Sam Murphy on 05/19/2020
Harry Styles

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Harry Styles has dropped the video for Fine Line favourite Watermelon Sugar. It was clearly shot before the pandemic hit because it does just about everything you should definitely not be doing right now. Still, it’s fun to imagine…

☻ Tove Lo is releasing a new single this week. Sadder Badder Cooler will appear on the Pawprints Edition update of last year’s Sunshine Kitty and there are rumours floating around that it was co-penned by Max Martin.

☻ Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga continue to tease their forthcoming collab Rain On Me. We know have a new promo image and a few new lyrics including, “Teardrops on my face,” and, “water like misery.”

☻ Lianne La Havas has debuted a new song off her forthcoming self-titled album. Can’t Fight was premiered on BBC Radio 1 and was co-written by Mura Masa. It’s the third track to be lifted from the album.

☻ Zara Larsson is readying her comeback. She’s shooting the album cover and videos for two potential singles. We have a good feeling about this one.

