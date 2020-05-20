We’ve come to the end of the first season of our Flopstars podcast but we’ve left the best for last.

For episode 10, Sam Murphy and Nic Kelly dig into Robyn’s 2010 record Body Talk which is the home of some of the biggest pop tracks of our time.

Dancing On My Own and Call Your Girlfriend feature on this monster of an album but it failed to nab any huge global hits. We look at how Robyn became pop’s gold standard without ever truly conquering the charts.

If you’re new to the podcast, you can also hear past episodes on Christina Aguilera and The Veronicas. Hear Flopstars wherever you get your podcasts.