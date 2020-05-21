Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Carly Rae Jepsen, Sia And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Carly Rae Jepsen continues to tease Side B of her 2019 record Dedicated. It’s suspected that the follow-up to the record is going to be released this week and this tease certainly makes it seem so.

☻ Sia has dropped the first single from her forthcoming album Music. The album is also the soundtrack for her forthcoming film of the same name which stars Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler. Together is the song and it’s classic, uplifting Sia.

☻ Ellie Goulding is gearing up to drop a new single. Power looks to be the name of it and it’s due to drop tomorrow. It’s suspected that this will be the beginning of her fourth album campaign.

☻ It seems The Weeknd and Doja Cat are teasing a collaboration. Doja changed her Twitter name to ‘In Your Eyes’ and tweeted it out. The Weeknd quoted that tweet with a couple of love hearts and a sax. Sounds pretty promising to us.

☻ HAVE A GREAT PRODUCTIVE OR UNPRODUCTIVE DAY. WHATEVER YOU LIKE ☻