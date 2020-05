Rising artist ROLE MODEL has released his first new drop of 2020, unleashing For The People In The Back.

The genre-skipping artist combines his rap roots with an emo-born angst on the track that revels in its own loneliness.

“I don’t need nobody,” he sings, condemning the fakes in the verses. He flicks between confidence and melancholy as he convinces himself that he’s okay without anyone around.

Those in isolation will likely resonate with that feeling right now.