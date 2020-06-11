fbpx

George Alice Proves Her Breakthrough Was No Fluke With ‘Stuck In A Bubble’

Written By Sam Murphy on 06/11/2020
George Alice

George Alice has returned with her second official release ever Stuck In A Bubble.

It follows on from her debut breakthrough Circles which won her the coveted triple j Unearthed High title.

It was produced by fast-rising producer NASAYA and introduces us to a silky, buoyant sound for Alice. It’s the perfect backdrop for her heady vocals which float their way through the track with ease.

The best thing about Stuck In A Bubble is it never feels like it’s trying to hard. It manages to weave a perfect chorus with little fuss and bookends it with verses that take their time.

“I’m hoping stuck in a bubble can be heard as an anthem for people young and old who feel like their ground isn’t steady, they don’t have plans, and ultimately are just a little confused about the world around them,” Alice said about the song.

